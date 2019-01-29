To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt believes South Africa has the potential to dominate sprinting for years to come. “South Africa definitely has some great talent,” Bolt told a press conference in Sandton on Thursday night.

“I’ve noticed over the past couple of years that you guys have really stepped up your sprinting game. It shows when you can make a 4x100m relay team with top athletes.”

The Jamaican sprint king arrived in South Africa on Wednesday to co-host the Sun Met in Cape Town today.

Bolt is also in the country to launch his very own champagne line, the “Usain Bolt Cuvée Olympe Rose”, in collaboration with French champagne makers GH Mumm.

The 32-year-old believes South Africa has a bright future in sprinting.

“Over the last few years it’s been very apparent that South Africa has gotten better and better on the track. The more sprinters you have, the more likely it is that youngsters will be interested in taking up the sport.

“It’s all about creating role models. When kids have good role models, they want to follow in their footsteps.

“South Africa has great role models and so I won’t be surprised to see more great talent coming out of South Africa for years to come.”

The retired Jamaican legend, the current holder of the world records in both the 100m and 200m events, also revealed that he’s been in regular contact with local sprinter Wayde van Niekerk.

Bolt and Van Niekerk were once training partners.

“We speak quite often actually. Wayde is getting ready for the World Champs in Doha. He says he is pushing hard. But I told him to keep one eye on the Olympics in Tokyo and to not over exert himself.”

It will be the first time that Bolt will attend the World Champs as a spectator. He retired after the 2017 World Championships, when he finished third in his last 100m race.

“It will be the first time I’ll be watching the competition. I want to be there to try and motivate my fellow countrymen to win.”

The fastest man on the planet also spoke about his delight at being back in South Africa, having first visited the country last year.

“I had a wonderful time last year and when I was informed that we would be back here I was very happy. I’m always happy to be here. It’s like the motherland for me here.

“This is the first country I have visited where they dance so much. In Jamaica, we love our dancing, but in South Africa you guys really love to dance,” he said.

Bolt also addressed rumours of him retiring from sports all together.

“Many people have asked me why I have retired from sports all together. I didn’t say that. I have taken a step back. I’m just doing many different things. I’m now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman for now.

“I’ll always be part of sports, It’s been part of my life from the very start so hopefully soon I’ll be a part of it once again.”

However, Bolt did rule out coaching as an option for the future.

“I know what I put my coach through. I stressed him out a lot.

“A coach needs a lot of patience. I don’t think I have patience like my coach. I believe that in life you have to diversify, that’s why I got into business.”

