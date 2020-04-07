What ants can teach humans about fighting pests and disease

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

For age-old lessons on how to fight pests and diseases, you have to go small - very small. To ant colonies. Dr David Phair, a myrmecologist from Stellenbosch University’s department of botany and zoology, has found several similarities between the way ants protect themselves and their nests against pathogens and how humans are fighting Covid-19. Myrmecology is the scientific study of ants. “As the Covid-19 pandemic makes its impact known throughout the world, we’re being forced to come to terms with how our modern way of living contributes to the spread of pathogens,” he said. “We live in densely packed cities full of interacting individuals, each going about their own business as part of the greater economy.” Ants, like humans, live in densely populated cities and towns - nests packed with hundreds to millions of individuals all working to support the colony. “They too must communicate and provide services. Some are food producers, some manage resources and others sweep the proverbial streets.”

Like humankind, they too are at high levels of risk in dealing with the threat of disease and epidemics, but have a 100 million year head start.

“This has given them ample time to develop mechanisms for fighting diseases, such as acidic secretions that are antimicrobial, much like the hand sanitisers we are now using every day,” said Phair.

Researchers have found that ants and other social insects use a collection of social behaviours to fight disease in the colony. This “social immunity” is a rapidly growing area of research.

Phair’s research into social immunity looked at how three South African ant species respond to the threat of disease: the well-known large pugnacious ants, yellow-haired sugar ants and the common fierce ants. But while they all responded differently to disease exposure, none implemented a full lockdown.

The large pugnacious ants used a wide range of social immunity mechanisms to prevent infections and relied heavily on social-based interventions.

“For example, they implement a form of quarantine where ants that were exposed to the infection did not enter the chambers where the queen and the young stayed; they also generally remained in the nest chamber closest to the colony exit. This species also implemented more frequent and intense allogrooming, their form of a doctor’s visits, where nest mates clean and disinfect the potentially exposed individuals.

“In a similar fashion to how some countries have implemented strict lockdowns, these ants prevent risky individuals from interacting with colony members who are essential to the functioning of the colony.”

The yellow-haired sugar ants use social distancing. “Out of the three species we assessed, these ants engaged with each other the least.”

But this was not their only defence against disease. “Sugar ants are well-known for their liberal use of formic acid, a potent antimicrobial substance, to defend the nest and we expect that they use this substance to manage exposure to pathogens.”

The common fierce ants appeared to use a measured approach relying on both individual responses to infection and group responses like allogrooming. “Out of the three species, they appeared to have the best innate immunity against the infection Most ants will do their utmost to protect the colony and there is little to no room for selfish ambition in the functioning of a colony.

“Those that try to forge their own path are heavily policed. This enables ant colonies to remain relatively unaffected by large scale epidemics, despite their potentially high level of risk.”

Taking a lesson from the assessed ants, humans should put their own interests aside, co-operate and do what is necessary to mitigate the spread and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Ant wisdom suggests that is the right thing to do.”

The Saturday Star