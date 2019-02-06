Nevada de Santa Marta. The air was still. Our Audubon-trained guide, Jose Luis Ropero, took the lead. Though new to eco-tourism, the former lawyer came prepared with binoculars, a field book and a speaker affixed to his backpack.

Jose Luis led us to a section of the trail that typically has as much air traffic as Dulles International Airport over the holidays. Birds darted overhead before disappearing in the brush: Rufous-breasted chat-tyrant, slaty brush finch, black-and-white seed-eater and Perija tapaculo.

At Trankilandia, I took care to follow the rules posted along the river. I made sure to not step on the fauna or swim or lie down. But I did lean my face as close to the Macarenia clavigera as I could without needing snorkelling equipment.

The waterway near a portal to the Amazon is one of two Colombian rivers harbouring the endemic aquatic plant that resembles dabs of paint made by an impressionist. (The other is the harder-to-reach Cano Cristales in the Serrania de la Macarena.)

The crowds didn’t arrive until late morning, and I walked alone along the ruffled banks.

After the river we boarded a motorised canoe on Laguna Negra, or Black Lagoon.

Tourism took root here earlier than other affected areas in Guaviare. Our guide started his lagoon tour 10 years ago.

Handmade painted signs with life-affirming messages lined the road to El Raudal.

“Welcome! Let yourself be surprised. Enjoy the town,” read one.

“Park here. Walk. Feel the breeze of this natural paradise,” read another.

The placards put a happy face on a community that has suffered hardships, including the crash of the coca industry and the conflict. But its residents have devised a comeback strategy, and I was a part of it.

We settled into a long boat often used to transport merchandise down the Guayabero River to the market in San Jose del Guaviare, and we set out for the hike up to the pictographs.

Little is known about the pictographs, but whoever drew them had a lot to say.

The rough canvas displayed a jumble of ladders, zigzags, geometric shapes, dogs, fish, snakes and humans with their arms up and legs crossed like a ballerina in first position.









The drawings said a lot about the area, but they neglected to prepare me for one sighting - or maybe they didn’t want to ruin the surprise. On our way back to the village, a pod of pink dolphins frolicked a few feet from shore.

The area contains more than 25 pictograph sites, but only three are open to the public. We visited the second one, Cerro Azul, in the fading light of day. Jose Noe Rojas, who owns the property, stood before the images that date from 11000 to 12000 years ago. He said the artists could have been members of the hunter-gatherer tribe, the Nukak, but exact identification is undetermined.

For nearly 10 years, two eco-lodges near the Ecuadoran border lay abandoned. At one of the properties, Reserva La Planada, the Farc pilfered all of the furnishings, leaving only the library behind. To thwart the military, the rebels buried mines on the main pathways, which hindered the movements of the Awa indigenous communities inhabiting the forest. Many fled to the nearest town, Altaquer.

In 2012, the UN declared the area mine-free.

At a rehabilitation facility housing former Farc fighters, I felt as relaxed as if I were at summer camp. I jumped right into the activities. I collected mangoes with children knocking the tree as if it were a piñata, and played billiards.

The facility in Cesar is one of 26 centres the government and the UN established to help the rebels transition back into society. Several of the camps have created immersive experiences that allow guests to sample a day in the life of the Farc.

Cecilia joined the organisation at 15, and fought in the 41st front.

“Everyone here has a story,” said Cecilia, which is her nom de guerre. “We want to open up this space for sharing and to show people our side of the story.”