Denise Ganas with her late husband, Nathan. Picture: Supplied.

When Momentum initially refused to pay out the R2.4 million life policy of Nathan Ganas after he died during an attempted hijacking in 2017, it led to a massive backlash for the insurance giant. But his widow Denise Ganas, who mounted a David and Goliath battle against the insurer, said this week her case was a “blessing in disguise” after she heard four other families of policyholders who were murdered in violent crimes had now also received unexpected payments from Momentum.

The families of two of the murdered were paid out more than a decade after their loved ones were killed.

The case was first reported in the Saturday Star’s sister newspaper, the Independent on Saturday, in November last year and turned the insurance industry on its head.

“South Africa stood behind me, so I’m glad I’ve made a difference in other people’s lives,” said the mother of two yesterday.

She said she was “ecstatic” to hear that families had been paid out. “Perhaps what happened to me was a blessing in disguise.”

Momentum had rejected her claim on the grounds that her husband did not declare on his application that he had tested for high blood sugar levels prior to taking out a policy.

Ganas had stated her husband had not been diagnosed as diabetic at the time of taking out the policy, describing the rejection as a “grave injustice to my kids and myself in our time of bereavement”.

Under intense public pressure, Momentum did an about-turn and paid out his policy.

This week, Momentum said a further four beneficiaries whose policyholders died from violent crime and whose families claims were rejected had now also been paid out.

“To date we have paid out five claims to the value of R7.3m including the payout to Denise Ganas. The new solution we created states that in the case of death due to violent crime, we will pay out the death benefit regardless of previous medical history (limited to a maximum of R3m),” it said.

After its announcement of the Ganas payout last year, “an internal audit was carried out to establish which other families qualified to receive payouts under the violent crimes benefit. However, shortly after announcing this new benefit, the impacted families contacted us and we were ready to pay their claims.”

All the claims had been filed before the Ganas matter: two from murders committed in 2005 and 2006, and the other three were claims submitted in 2017 (including Ganas’s).

Material medical non-disclosure is regarded as grounds for not paying out a policy. Nathan Ganas’s failure to reveal that he had a blood sugar test prior to taking out his policy was seen as legitimate grounds for rejecting the policy and the Ombudsman found in favour of the insurer.

While highlighting this week that it rejected fewer than four out of every 1000 death claims, Momentum said the massive public outcry over the Ganas case resulted in the company “really taking the criticism to heart. We have learnt a great deal.

“The more we tried to explain how right we were from a legal and contractual perspective, the more people were telling us how wrong it felt.

“We have learnt there is much more we can do to bridge the gap between what clients understand and expect from insurers,” it said.

Momentum believed there was a lack of understanding by the public about insurance principles such as non-disclosure, and the company was researching ways to simplify communication with clients.