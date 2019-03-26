Frustrated Rietfontein resident Tsietsi Meladu said they want him to pay more than R6 000 to have his broken electricity meter replaced in his RDP house. | SIMPHIWE MBOKAZI African News Agency (ANA).

Kamohelo Phatedi reminisces about the days when dozens of buses travelled across the West Rand, collecting people to work on the mines in the area. Workers from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Swaziland flocked to the area. “The West Rand was booming. People had jobs. There was hope,” he laments.

At the time, Phatedi was a junior engineer at a prominent rail company. With the advent of democracy, he believed he would climb the ladder to become one of the country’s top engineers.

He worked hard, moving from one company to the next until he became a senior engineer.

But he is despondent about the potential for further success in South Africa. Many of his colleagues were retrenched and plunged into a life of poverty and struggle, he says.

He is the sole breadwinner in his family and looks after his retired father, his wife and children in Rietvallei, a township in Mogale City, Krugersdorp.

“Companies are shutting. I have seen people lose jobs. Many of my former colleagues are frustrated. I am also scared of losing my job. The ongoing load shedding is going to make things worse. Companies won’t make any profit and will be forced to retrench.”

He argues that political parties are “detached” from the lived realities of citizens.

“They are promising unemployed people land. Where is the sense in that? What must unemployed people do with land?

“They are going to sell it. Not because they are stupid. Our people here in Rietvallei are hungry. There are families that go to bed hungry. Do politicians think land is going to change anything?

As he speaks, members of the EFF, wearing red shirts with the slogan “Our land and jobs now” pass by, distributing pamphlets. Some in the community were reluctant to listen to them.

With its mix of RDP homes and shacks, Rietvallei mirrors a typical township. Young people loiter on the streets during the day - informal car mechanics, welders and hawkers, all trying to make ends meet.

Like many residents here, Christopher Molepe has struggled to find a job. The ANC, he believes, should not follow the EFF’s land campaign but should instead prioritise jobs.

“We just need a place we can call home, and a job. When we have money, we can buy the land. It’s not like we want things for free. Land would be useless to us now. We need to feed our children first. If you want to see poverty, come to Rietvallei.”

Here, many children are malnourished and the elderly are sickly because of a poor diet, he says. “It is sad that politicians continue to speak as if they represent us. They are speaking for themselves.”

Molepe tells how his sister and others have been on a waiting list for RDP houses since 2010. “Every time houses are completed, they are occupied by people who are connected. We suspect officials are bribed. It means if you are not connected or don’t have money to pay a bribe, you will not get a house. They must deal with corruption in the allocation of houses.”

Another resident, Tsietsie Maladu, said local contractors hired foreigners for “cheap” labour. “There has been a lot of construction work in the area, but we don’t get these jobs. The government must protect our jobs.”

Jobs a priority

Research by advisory company Brunswick supports the sentiments expressed by some Rietvallei residents.

It has found that creating jobs and improving the quality of basic services such as education and health care ranked higher than the demand for land.

Jobs are overwhelmingly the biggest cause of anxiety and the biggest demand across all respondents, according to surveys conducted by the company.

“Seventy-three percent of respondents cited jobs as their immediate need ... Black South Africans are evenly split on whether land restitution will be positive or negative for the economy, while the rest of the population believes it will be negative”.

The research also revealed that, “all respondents believe investing in social municipal infrastructure and re-prioritising agriculture will be economically positive. They see corruption as the biggest threat to the economy and jobs”.

Itumeleng Mahabane, Brunswick’s Africa lead partner for business, politics and society, explains: “Respondents feel that leaders are disconnected from society.

