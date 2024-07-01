July 2024: Olympics in Paris, Trump sentencing, elections in UK, France, Venezuela

BY JORDI BOU Events in July include the Paris Olympics, the sentencing of former US president Donald Trump, key elections in the UK, France and Venezuela, the NATO summit in Washington and the launch of Europe’s new Ariane 6 heavy-lift rocket.

July 4, UK: Barring an extraordinary turnaround, a change of government after 14 years of Conservative rule appears certain, with Labour party leader Keir Starmer set to become prime minister. July 7, France: Voters go to the polls for the second round of a snap legislative election called by President Macron in a decision seen as a reckless gamble that could hand power to the far right. July 9, French Guiana: Europe’s new Ariane 6 heavy-lift rocket is set to launch for the first time following years of delays caused by technical issues, Covid-19 and design changes

Graphic shows selected news events in July 2024. July 11, US: Donald Trump will be sentenced in his hush money case, just days before he is scheduled to be formally nominated for president at the Republican National Convention (July 15-18). July 9-11: NATO leaders meet in Washington DC to mark the alliance’s 75th anniversary and recent expansion eastwards. Sweden became the block’s 32nd member in March. July 17, US: The most complete Stegosaurus fossil ever found, known as Apex, is expected to fetch up to $6 million when it goes under the hammer in New York City.