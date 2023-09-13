Paleo prospector discovers dinosaur tail in Wyoming

A Paleo prospector has dug up a dinosaur tail in Wyoming.
Michael Payne was leading a group of dinosaur enthusiasts on a paleontology excursion on a ranch during the summer when he made the discovery. The region is rich in pre-historic fossils that date back 67 million years.
Payne said about his find: “We had a gentleman named Kevin out there and he said over the radio that he’d found something. So, we came over and took a look at it.”
Participants who accompany Payne on searches are normally able to keep whatever they find, but Kevin’s discovery was a lot bigger than a fossil.
After a block of sandstone fell loose from the wall, a fossilised vertebrae from the tail of a dinosaur was unveiled.
Payne added: “We started looking at it, and we saw the vertebrae are going straight back in (the rock) all articulated, or in life position.
“It looks like the rest of the animal is going into the wall. There is a tendency for these hadrosaurs found in this kind of sandstone to have skin impressions. We want to take our time to see if it does or does not.”