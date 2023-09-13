Paleo prospector discovers dinosaur tail in Wyoming

Michael Payne was leading a group of dinosaur enthusiasts on a paleontology excursion on a ranch during the summer when he made the discovery. The region is rich in pre-historic fossils that date back 67 million years.

Payne said about his find: “We had a gentleman named Kevin out there and he said over the radio that he’d found something. So, we came over and took a look at it.”

Participants who accompany Payne on searches are normally able to keep whatever they find, but Kevin’s discovery was a lot bigger than a fossil.

After a block of sandstone fell loose from the wall, a fossilised vertebrae from the tail of a dinosaur was unveiled.