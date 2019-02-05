Former African footballer of the year Kalusha Bwalya has opened up about the challenging months he endured following a ban from football by governing body Fifa. “This was not an easy period for me and my family and for all the people who have been with me on my football journey,” Bwalya said.

“To think that you are going to be out of football for me was something that was unimaginable.”

In August last year, Fifa banned the former Zambia head coach, then a Confederation of African Football executive committee member, after he allegedly “accepted a gift” which violated Fifa’s code of ethics.

It followed an investigation into his links to banned Qatari official Mohammed Bin Hammam.

However, the 1988 African footballer of the year maintained his innocence throughout.

This week, Fifa said its appeal panel had reduced Bwalya’s ban to the time he had already served, while his fine was cut to 10000 Swiss francs (R136000) from 100000 Swiss francs.

Zambia coach Kalusha Bwalya and his companion stride along the red carpet at the ICC in Durban for the 2010 World Cup preliminary draw in 2007. Shelley Kjonstad





“The Fifa Appeal Committee decided to reduce the duration of the ban from taking part in any football-related activity imposed on Mr Bwalya to the period already served at the time of the notification of the present decision,” it said.

“As a consequence, the ban imposed on Mr Bwalya ended upon notification of the decision of the Fifa Appeal Committee.”

This means that the 55-year-old former footballer is free to participate in any footballing activity now that his ban has been lifted.

The former PSV Eindhoven and Club America (Mexico) forward said he was “happy and relieved to be back in the game”.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for always looking after me,” said Bwalya.

“I have been in football since I was 16 years old and I have never faced any disciplinary action during my footballing life, since my start at Mufulira Blackpool/ Mighty Mufulira Wanderers whilst still at school (1979), during my time in the Zambian league and with the Zambian national team, to my time overseas in Belgium, Holland, Mexico, and in all African competitions.

“So it came as a shock to face such a challenge especially coming from a family where my father, Benjamin Bwalya snr was a great disciplinarian.”

A former president of the Football Association of Zambia, Bwalya withdrew his candidacy for a Fifa council seat during the investigation.

Bwalya, who resided in Johannesburg, said he always knew that the truth would prevail.

“I said that I would fight tooth and nail to see that the truth prevails but it wasn’t easy especially to sit in front of people and explain what transpired and the reason why.

“I was confident that the truth in the end would prevail, but you never know because there are so many things that can influence a decision and also coming from Africa there is a lot of stigma that comes with it.”

Bwalya said he was grateful for all the support he received over the last few months.

“I want to thank the Fifa appeals committee for having listened to my case favourably.

“I enjoyed tremendous support from the players, that I have played and worked with, administrators, people from the street, top government officials, all over the world who gave me the strength and comfort during this difficult time.

“I am glad it’s over and I can get on with doing what I love the most and that is being involved in football, and making a positive difference.

“Football is my life.”

The Saturday Star