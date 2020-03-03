15,000km away, Tahiti becomes 2024 Paris Games surfing venue

LAUSANNE – The island of Tahiti was approved as the site of the 2024 Paris Olympics surfing venue on Tuesday even though it is 15,000km away from the French capital in the South Pacific.

The French Polynesian island in the Pacific Ocean was picked in December as the preferred option over rival beaches on the French mainland in Biarritz, Lacanau, Les Landes and La Torche.

The IOC approved the move at its executive board meeting, while also approving the Place de la Concorde in central Paris as the site for its urban sports cluster.

The move to Tahiti is one of the longest distances between an event and the host city at any Olympic Games.

The 1956 Melbourne Olympics equestrian competition was held in Sweden's Stockholm due to quarantine laws in Australia.