8 unique sporting moments from 2020
The Covid-19 pandemic has reaped havoc in the sports world leading to the delays and sometimes the cancellation of sports leagues around the world. But for those that resumed, the introduction of precautionary measures off and on the field took some adjusting for both the players and the spectators.
Despite the mostly bleak impact the Coronavirus had on sports in 2020, there were some unique sporting moments from the year that cannot be forgotten, here’s a list of the top 8 sporting moments from 2020;
Liverpool win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years
Liverpool Football Club won their first Premier League title in 30 years. However, on the cusp of sealing the trophy, the Covid-19 pandemic caused a sudden pause on the 2019/20 Premiere League season that resumed on the 17th June 2020. Liverpool picked up where they left off and secured the long awaited title.
Novak Djokovic winning his 8th Australian Open
Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open that took place in January this year, becoming the first player in history to do so. But let’s not forget what happened in the French Open where Djokovic ‘accidentally’ hit a ball into the throat of a line judge just weeks after being disqualified for a similar incident at the US open.
Lewis Hamilton’s seven world championships in Formula One
Lewis Hamilton made history this year by matching the Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's seven world championships. Multiple UK press have reported that the achievement may be honoured with a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.
UEFA Euro 2020 postponed to 2021
The UEFA Euro 2020, a clash between the top flight European national football teams, was initially planned to take place this year, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic it has been postponed by a year planned to take place between 11 June and 11 July 2021.
The loss of Kobe Bryant
Early in the year, not only basketball fans but sport fanatics around the world were shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant in late January due to a helicopter crash due to flight and weather complications. The loss of the iconic basketball player saw memorials, tributes and murals throughout the world in remembrance.
Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics postponed to 2021
One of the biggest sporting events in the world, where international athletes compete at the highest level, has been postponed to 2021 with the opening ceremony taking place on 23 July 2021. What makes this weird is the Summer Olympics will continue branding the event as ‘Tokyo 2020’.
The loss of Diego Maradona
One of the most iconic football players around the world. Maradona succumbed to heart failure in November, leaving behind quite a legacy with Napoli Football Club renaming their stadium to ‘Diego Armando Maradona Stadium’ in commemoration and remembrance of the now late legend.
Mike Tyson returns to the ring
Mike Tyson, American former professional boxer and one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, has returned to the ring in November after his last professional performance in 2005. Tyson made a comeback in an exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr.