8 unique sporting moments from 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has reaped havoc in the sports world leading to the delays and sometimes the cancellation of sports leagues around the world. But for those that resumed, the introduction of precautionary measures off and on the field took some adjusting for both the players and the spectators. Despite the mostly bleak impact the Coronavirus had on sports in 2020, there were some unique sporting moments from the year that cannot be forgotten, here’s a list of the top 8 sporting moments from 2020; Liverpool win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years Liverpool Football Club won their first Premier League title in 30 years. However, on the cusp of sealing the trophy, the Covid-19 pandemic caused a sudden pause on the 2019/20 Premiere League season that resumed on the 17th June 2020. Liverpool picked up where they left off and secured the long awaited title.

Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria - October 30, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Novak Djokovic winning his 8th Australian Open

Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open that took place in January this year, becoming the first player in history to do so. But let’s not forget what happened in the French Open where Djokovic ‘accidentally’ hit a ball into the throat of a line judge just weeks after being disqualified for a similar incident at the US open.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (C) takes part in the End Racism event ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Emirati city of Abu Dhabi on December 13, 2020. (Photo by HAMAD I MOHAMMED / POOL / AFP)

Lewis Hamilton’s seven world championships in Formula One

Lewis Hamilton made history this year by matching the Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's seven world championships. Multiple UK press have reported that the achievement may be honoured with a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

DELAY: The Euro 2020 soccer tournament has been moved by a year as the continent grapples with the outbreak of the coronavirus. Picture: Matthias Schrader/AP.

UEFA Euro 2020 postponed to 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020, a clash between the top flight European national football teams, was initially planned to take place this year, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic it has been postponed by a year planned to take place between 11 June and 11 July 2021.

Picture: Kobe & Gianna Bryant, Instagram

The loss of Kobe Bryant

Early in the year, not only basketball fans but sport fanatics around the world were shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant in late January due to a helicopter crash due to flight and weather complications. The loss of the iconic basketball player saw memorials, tributes and murals throughout the world in remembrance.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori (L) speaks during the opening remarks session of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics executive board meeting in Tokyo on December 22, 2020. (Photo by Carl Court / POOL / AFP)

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics postponed to 2021

One of the biggest sporting events in the world, where international athletes compete at the highest level, has been postponed to 2021 with the opening ceremony taking place on 23 July 2021. What makes this weird is the Summer Olympics will continue branding the event as ‘Tokyo 2020’.

The loss of Diego Maradona

One of the most iconic football players around the world. Maradona succumbed to heart failure in November, leaving behind quite a legacy with Napoli Football Club renaming their stadium to ‘Diego Armando Maradona Stadium’ in commemoration and remembrance of the now late legend.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Mike Tyson attends the Citi Taste Of Tennis on August 22, 2019 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for AYS Sports Marketing/AFP

Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson, American former professional boxer and one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, has returned to the ring in November after his last professional performance in 2005. Tyson made a comeback in an exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr.