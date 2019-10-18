A day for grappling, braaing, fun and a good cause









The submission Kings 1 event aims to raise funds for the South African National Mixed Martial Arts team taking part at the World Championships in Bahrain next month. Photo: Supplied – CAPE TOWN Attention all grappling athletes and fans! Get down to CMH Mazda, Umhlanga for the Submission Kings 1 event tomorrow morning. You’ll not only be getting a proper dose of no-gi submission grappling, but you will also be contributing toward a great cause. The tournament, which will include junior and senior divisions, aims to raise funds for the South African National Mixed Martial Arts team taking part at the World Championships in Bahrain next month.

Forty-nine nations will be going head-to-head at the 2019 IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) WMMAA (World Mixed Martial Arts Association) Senior World Championships of Amateur MMA, which takes place from 10 to 16 November. It’s a pretty awesome occasion particularly in a sporting climate that screams “MMA is the fastest growing code in the world”.

However, with the sport still trying to break out of its infancy stage in terms of government backing, financial backing is an issue that Justin Ferrier - South African team leader as well as Submission Kings Tournament Director has decided to tackle in order to help open doors for Mzansi’s up-and-coming MMA athletes.

“We have raised about R100 000 plus thus far, however we still have some flight tickets to pay for. All the profits from this event will go to our SA team,” says Justin who along with his colleague, William Oberholzer, have called on every favour to help with this initiative.

"We’ve spared no expense in terms of quality so people come back for more. We are very fortunate to have CMH Group on board. They are a massive car group who always help KwaZulu-Natal MMA (KZNMMA). They too have given us a beautiful showroom in Umhlanga for the morning. So the emphasis will be grappling on the day, but there will be fun for all; braai, jumping castles, music as well as the Rugby World Cup on the big screens.

It’s going to be a fun day for all families and we encourage the public to come and enjoy the day with their families. It will be great if CMH could sell some cars, too.”





Submission Kings - which is sanctioned by KZNMMA - is open to all and you can enter on the morning or book online right now.

Submission Kings is a submission-only tournament featuring a round-robin bracket structure - this ensures every competitor will get multiple matches on the day (no single elimination). Both the Male and Female Absolute Division winners of Submission Kings 1, will receive these Gold Rash guards on the day to use to defend their respective titles in Submission Kings 2.

There will be various divisions for entry including Women’s (Absolute and Adult), Men’s (Absolute and Adult), Girls Under-18 and Boys U18 divisions.

“We have started Submission Kings as a fundraiser but we are also looking to turn this event into a premium grappling event going forward, too,” says Justin.

Registration starts at 8am at 6 Sunset close, Umhlanga Range, Umlanga. Cost will be R250 per competitor and free for spectators. For more information, visit https://smoothcomp.com/en/event/2810 or visit www.submissionkings.co.za.

* For those without internet access, contact Justin Ferrier on 082 740 9195.





IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook