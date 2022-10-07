A Formula 1 Grand Prix in Soweto? Businessman Bobby Hartslief to head bid

Cape Town — Soweto and Nasrec have emerged as possible future venues for the South African Formula 1 Grand Prix. This comes after the deal to secure Kyalami as the host of the South Africn Grand Prix next season collapsed following the government’s failure to give financial guarantees.

Now, South African entrepreneur Bobby Hartslief, the man responsible for saving the South African Formula 1 Grand Prix in the early 1980s, has confirmed that he is instructed to put together a bid for a new South African Grand Prix. The event is proposed on a new street circuit to be constructed at the Nasrec showgrounds adjacent to Soweto, south of Johannesburg. “Yes, I have been approached to offer advice and comment on the concept of a Soweto South African Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Nasrec showgrounds,” Hartslief said on Friday.

“A group of influential businesspeople contacted me some years ago with the concept of a massive event, one substantially greater than just three days of practice, and qualifying culminating in a two hour Formula 1 race. “A Soweto South African Grand Prix at the Nasrec showgrounds ticks all the right boxes... Nasrec is an international standard exhibition centre with all necessary amenities and more already in place. Nasrec is right next door to the soul of the country and the symbol of African liberty in Soweto. Hartslief concluded: “Do I think a Soweto South African Grand Prix can happen around the Johannesburg Nasrec showgrounds? Unequivocally yes.

