A successful Cape Town ePrix can only be a springboard for a F1 race in SA, says Kelvin van der Linde

Cape Town - The Cape Town ePrix is almost upon us and South African driver Kelvin van der Linde is confident a successful event in the Mother City ‘will naturally lead to the Formula One hype getting bigger’. The last time South Africa held a F1 race was 30 years ago in 1993. In recent months the rumours have been rife that there would be a race in 2023, but when this year’s race schedule was released Mzansi wasn’t on the list.

Saturday’s ePrix will then be the perfect opportunity for the country to put themselves in a strong position to show that they can run a world-class FIA event. ALSO READ: Kelvin van der Linde just ‘wants to enjoy’ Cape Town ePrix Van der Linde, who is the first South African driver to make his Formula E debut, says Cape Town can more than pull off a successful race.

This track is going to be QUICK! ⚡



Your first look at the #CapeTownEPrix Street Circuit 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/PpIPrIN30K — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 20, 2023 “It’s an amazing event and I think it’s going to be a springboard for future events if we can pull it off well, and we can host it successfully then the sky’s the limit. I think that will only naturally lead in to the Formula One hype getting bigger. It is obviously a FIA run event, and it is the first ... lets say full on FIA event in the motorsport circles at least for car racing. ALSO READ: ‘We got the power …’ How the Formula E Cape Town E-Prix deal with Stage 6 load shedding “I think it’s a lot of positives but at the same time it’s an opportunity to deliver now as an event and we need to pull it off. I think we’ve got all the ingredients to do that, so it’s very exciting,“ van der Linde added.

