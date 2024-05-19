Akani Simbine sets a new 100m world lead

South African star athlete Akani Simbine clocked a superb 9.90 seconds world lead, winning the men’s 100m at the Atlanta City Games held in the US. Speaking on Saturday after his win, Simbine said he won’t let this world-lead performance go to his head as this was still the beginning of the season.

“I think today (Saturday) it was just putting a good two races together. Training has been very heavy – we haven’t worked towards racing here,” he said in a video posted on the Citius Mag YouTube page. When asked about the track, following complaints from other athletes, Simbine said it’s all about adjusting. “The track is always going to be bouncy – it’s a different surface, it’s not on the ground. It’s something that you will have to get used to, and just keep on running and expect bounce – just take it on in your stride and move.”

The top performing athlete will now return to South Africa to train ahead of his next event, the Diamond League which will be held in Oslo, Norway at the end of May. “I don’t think I feel like there’s a target on my back. It’s more now just going back to training, just keeping on doing what I’ve been doing,” he said. Simbine said he is not threatened by other athletes who might view him as a target in the upcoming competitions.

“Putting together the wins builds up confidence, and coach always says it’s very difficult to beat a confident sprinter or athlete. If I feel confident and I’m confident in what my running is and where my training is at, it’s going to be difficult to beat me. “For me, it’s about keeping the confidence high and keep going, and just keep on building in the season and not rushing it.” Simbine said he doesn’t spend too much celebrating his wins because he knows he still has more work ahead.