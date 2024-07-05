Alcaraz: I’ll go for Frances

It’s going to be a gerollery of note when defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and American Frances Tiafoe cross racquets in today’s third round at Wimbledon. Tiafoe, 26, has already caused a stir at the All England Lawn Club this week; firstly by wearing a black knee guard – you’re supposed to wear all white at the tournament – and secondly by saying he’s been “losing to clowns” so far this year.

Carlos Alcaraz, you CAN'T do that 😱#Wimbledon | @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/DYUN6cwBjR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2024 After beating Matteo Arnaldi in the first round, Tiafoe was asked about mental health and told UbiTennis: “It’s brutal. Highs and lows. Think about where I’m at: Literally this week last year I was 10 in the world and now I’m barely seeded here, losing to clowns, I mean…” His quote didn’t go down well with all involved in the game.

But he grabbed the attention of fans and will next look to bury the defending champ. Spain’s Alcaraz, though, is ready for Tiafoe and says of the upcoming battle: “I’m going for him! “It is going to be a very difficult match for me. [But] I’m ready to take that challenge...”