Alfa Romeo chief Frederic Vasseur positive for Covid-19, sits out F1 Bahrain tests

PARIS – Alfa Romeo team chief Frederic Vasseur has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain which starts on Friday.

However, governing body FIA insisted that no other members of the Alfa Romeo team have been affected and that the three-day test in the Gulf will continue as planned.

"During pre-event PCR testing for the Bahrain Formula 1 tests, team principal Frederic Vasseur returned a positive result for COVID-19," said the FIA in a statement.

"According to the protocols set out by the French authorities, he immediately self-isolated at his home.

"He will not travel to Bahrain and will continue to isolate at home for the next seven days."