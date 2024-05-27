Alleged racist incidents during Rondebosch, Paarl Boys rugby, hockey matches investigated

Rondebosch Boys High School headmaster Shaun Simpson says alleged racist comments and gestures by Paarl Boys aimed at rugby and hockey players from his school will be investigated. Over the weekend, ugly scenes were witnessed when monkey gestures and noises were allegedly directed towards players from Rondebosch during their annual fixture against Paarl Boys High School.

It’s alleged a hockey game had to be called off after players from the two schools came to blows after a player from Rondebosch was racially abused after being sent off. The following day, another incident occurred during one of the rugby games. In a letter to parents on Monday, Simpson said he will be seeking a report to what actually happened before taking the next step, which will be writing to Western Province Hockey and Rugby to request an investigation into the matter. “I will communicate my concerns in writing to the management of Paarl Boys,” Simpson wrote.

“While I have no ability to control what steps the school may or may not take, I would hope that they go through introspection and an investigation of their own. “I was sent a voice note from a black scholar at Paarl Boys decrying what occurred and so on the balance of probabilities, I can only conclude that what has been reported is exactly what happened.” The screenshot of the X post was posted in the The South African. The incident was brought to light when Bishops coach Senna Esterhuizen wrote on X: “Heavy heartbreaking racism came from Paarl Boys High boys this weekend. Friday night a hockey game gets called off due to monkey gestures, yesterday making monkey noises towards one of the rugby boys.. this is tough to watch, the kid looks broken. Hope they dealt with big time.”