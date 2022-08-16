AllSport Expo set for Cape Town International Convention Centre

Johannesburg - The Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday announced the launch of the AllSport Expo in September 2022.
This is a sport and wellness consumer exhibition for outdoor, indoor, and water sport, with a focus on health, nutrition, medical and wellness products. The dates of the show are from September 9 to 11.
Visitors to the AllSport Expo are in for a unique experience, where a wide range of sport retailers, as well as health and wellness practitioners will showcase the latest products, including sport equipment, active-wear, and cutting-edge technology - all under one roof.
Taubie Motlhabane, CEO of the CTICC [City of Cape Town], said: “The AllSport Expo is one of CTICC’s pride and joys in our portfolio of own events. It is the only exhibition of its type in the Western Cape. We have wanted to introduce an event of this nature for a while now.
“We hope to offer retailers and sports and wellness practitioners an opportunity to demonstrate their products range and services to the South African public, in an experiential way. We are excited to announce that SABC Sport is our broadcast partner for the event, which means that the expo will get wonderful coverage across their wide range of platforms.
“Following the pandemic, there is a drive towards health and wellness, and this expo brings diverse offerings under one roof, and is set to attract thousands of sport enthusiasts from beginners, amateurs, to professional athletes and coaches.”
IOL Sport