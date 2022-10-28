Alpine win bid to overturn Fernando Alonso's US Grand Prix demotion

Alpine have won their bid to overturn Fernando Alonso's penalty at the U.S. Grand Prix after the double world champion had lost seventh place as stewards upheld a protest from Formula One rivals Haas about the safety of his car.

Alonso had dropped out of the points in Austin last Sunday when stewards upheld a post-race Haas protest against him being allowed to continue with a loose mirror that eventually fell off and risked hurting someone.

Renault-owned Alpine then protested the admissibility of the Haas protest and a video hearing was scheduled at the Mexican Grand Prix on Thursday with the U.S. stewards on whether to consider Alpine's protest.

"BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the FIA stewards for convening and reaching a positive conclusion on the matter involving Car #14 from last weekend's United States Grand Prix," Alpine said in a statement.