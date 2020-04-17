Andretti Autosport to race in inaugural Extreme E season

LONDON – U.S.-based Andretti Autosport has signed up as the sixth team to race in Extreme E next year, the electric off-road SUV racing series announced on Friday.

The Michael Andretti-led outfit has won the Indianapolis 500 five times and taken four IndyCar series titles. It also runs the BMW i Andretti team in the all-electric Formula E championship.

Extreme E aims to highlight deforestation, rising sea levels, desertification, and plastic pollution with races in harsh and remote environments from the Brazilian rain forest to the glaciers of Greenland and deserts of Saudi Arabia.

"We remain dedicated to expanding and diversifying our team effort, in both traditional motorsport and with new, revolutionary racing concepts," Michael Andretti said in a statement.

"The current COVID-19 crisis is bringing attention to a changing world, and our traditional mindsets have to adapt with that. We feel that announcing now can help bring hope for the future of motorsport and a new focus to the sustainability message."