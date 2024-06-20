Andy Murray’s Hopes for Wimbledon in Jeopardy After Injury at Cinch Championships

Andy Murray's campaign at the Cinch Championships came to a sudden halt as he retired from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson due to a troubling back injury. The 37-year-old Scot, who was trailing 4-1 in the first set, received treatment for his lower back and hips after just three games but ultimately decided to withdraw after five games. Post-match, Murray expressed deep concern about the severity of his condition.

“Obviously it wasn’t great. I have been struggling with my back for a while,” Murray said. “I had a loss of power in my right leg. So, loss of motor control, had no co-ordination. Yeah, I couldn’t move.” Murray, who has battled back issues for nearly a decade, noted that this was the first time he experienced such a significant loss of co-ordination and strength in his leg. Reflecting on his decision to play, he said, “In hindsight, I wish I did not go on court for the match.” With Wimbledon set to begin on July 1, Murray faces a race against time to recover. This tournament is expected to be his final appearance at the Grand Slam, where he has won twice before. To assess the extent of the injury, Murray will undergo a scan, especially since his right leg went numb just before he walked onto Centre Court.

Murray’s return to action last month came after an eight-week hiatus due to damaged ankle ligaments sustained in late March. Despite this setback, he was optimistic about competing in both singles and men’s doubles alongside his brother, Jamie Murray, at Wimbledon. Beyond Wimbledon, Murray has been named in Great Britain’s squad for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, starting July 27. The International Tennis Federation awarded him a place in recognition of his singles gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016. He is slated to play singles and men’s doubles with Dan Evans and has indicated that he will retire after this summer. Meanwhile, the Cinch Championships witnessed some thrilling matches. Sebastian Korda continued his impressive grass-court season by winning a hard-fought second-round match against Grigor Dimitrov. The American, currently at a career-high No. 23 in the PIF ATP Rankings, emerged victorious with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 scoreline.

“It was a big struggle. We were both serving well and waiting for our chances and there weren’t many. But when they came, I tried to take them,” Korda said. “It is incredible playing at Queen’s, it is one of my favourite tournaments.” Another American, Taylor Fritz, also advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating former World No. 3 Milos Raonic 7-6(5), 6-4. Fritz, the fourth seed, showcased resilience, winning 81 percent of his first-serve points and overcoming a 0/40 deficit in his second service game of the second set. He clinched a decisive break at 4-4 and held his serve at love to secure his spot in the last eight. As the tournament progresses, all eyes remain on the unfolding drama at Queen’s Club, while tennis fans worldwide hope for a swift recovery for Andy Murray ahead of his much-anticipated return to Wimbledon.