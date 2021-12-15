Annual inter-provincial water polo tournament attracts 1300 players from across SA

Cape Town - The annual interprovincial water polo tournament starting in Cape Town today has attracted 103 boys and girls teams ranging from Under 13 to Under 19 age-groups. This event is the largest age-group water polo tournament in the southern hemisphere. Water polo is the only team sport in the country where boys and girls of various age-groups compete together at an annual tournament. The rules are the same barring minor adjustments for age.

The matches will be played at eight Cape Town schools, and just over 1300 players from all across the country will be competing. The event, IPT 202ONE, will be held under the auspices of the Schools Water Polo South Africa (SWPSA), the governing organisation for schools water polo in all the provinces of South Africa. After the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s tournament, Anton Botha, the local organising committee chairperson, said players will welcome the opportunity to participate at the inter-provincial level again.

"The IPT 202ONE will provide an opportunity for elite water polo players to return to the sport they love, and for the matric cohort to end their school time on a high as they compete against the best in the country," says Botha. "We have consulted far and wide and will be implementing all the applicable health and safety protocols to ensure that players, coaches, managers and match officials operate in a safe environment." No spectators will be allowed at the event, but it will be broadcast live on the SuperSport Schools platform, taking the broadcast to the world.

Some of the Under-19 players in this tournament are future Olympic players and may well be in the running for teams to compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024. There is a big drive to expose SA players to more international water polo, especially as the SA Under-17 boys and girls teams won the EU Nations tournaments in the Czech Republic earlier this year. @Herman_Gibbs