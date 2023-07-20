Another super Padel show hits Cape Town this weekend

One of South Africa’s most popular Padel Sports events returns this week when Padel4Good launches its third show since inception earlier this year. Padel4Good “Part Three” will once again take place at the newly named Virgin Active Padel Club — formerly known as Epic Padel — in Paarden Eiland on Friday evening as 16 teams consisting of two members each will compete for awesome prizes and honors in one of the fastest-growing sports on the planet.

Padel — sometimes labeled Padel Tennis — is a combination of tennis and squash typically played in doubles on an enclosed court slightly smaller than a traditional doubles tennis court. While the game shares the same scoring system as tennis, the rules, strokes, and techniques differ. The balls used are similar but with less pressure, and the main differences are that the court has walls, which you can play off, similar to squash. Padel4Good is a Non-Profit Organisation that works hand in hand with NPO Enrich South Africa, the Ryan O’Connor Foundation (ROC), and various sponsors pivotal to the cause in assisting women and children exposed to and affected by gender-based violence, abuse, poverty, and hunger.

All proceeds from the Padel4Good events go to these NPOs, and the initiative also receives backing from established brands across South Africa who have played a positive role in various communities. Padel4Good has attracted some big players — including Samsung, the Real Repair Company, Intergro Technologies, Cellucity, G Tech Office Solution, HP Inc, and the Go Global Group, to assist in growing the sport in South Africa and subsequently helping where it matters, by protecting and uplifting the vulnerable women and children of the Western Cape and South Africa. The Padel4Good competition will consist of four groups of four teams, each group competing in a round-robin format. The top two teams of each group will then progress to the quarters, semis, and finals.

Padel4Good “Part Two” saw Andrew Smith and Darren Dunlop take the spoils when they knocked out Jacques van Rensburg and Rob Williams in the final, while Karl Tomlinson and Fred Ricker secured the plate championship. While there are incredible prizes for the winning teams and most-celebrated players, this weekend’s event will also include something special for fans, friends, and family coming to support as raffle tickets are available. Padel4Good “Part Three” was officially sold out this week, but Padel enthusiasts are welcome to watch the event and get acquainted with one of the fastest and most exciting indoor sports shows in Mzansi.

The show starts at 6 pm and should end between 9 and 10 pm. There will be a shop with various refreshments and music available for all to enjoy.

In celebration of Women’s Day next month, Padel4Good will host a special event on August 9th, as well. For more details, you can also visit www.padel4good.co.za. @juliankiewietz