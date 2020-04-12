April 13 ... On this day in sport

LONDON - April 13, Here is what happened on this day in sports history. April 13, 1996 Eric Cantona comes out for the second half after Manchester United changed their grey kits at halftime during a Premier League match against Southampton after manager Alex Ferguson said the players could not spot each other. United were on a 12-match unbeaten league run that catapulted them to the top of the standings, but they were torn apart by relegation-threatened Saints in a first half blitz, going down 3-0 at halftime. The blue-white kit did little to help United who lost 3-1 after a consolation goal from Ryan Giggs. Ferguson later said an FA fine that followed was "the best £10 000I ever spent."

April 13, 1997

Belgian Johan Museeuw is helped by a mechanic after a puncture during a breakaway in the final kilometres of the Paris-Roubaix cycling race.

Nicknamed the 'The Lion of Flanders', Museeuw was a specialist in the classic races - one-day professional road cycling races.

Yet Museeuw, who won the 1996 race, finished third with France's Frederic Guesdon winning in a final sprint that involved eight riders.

Wimbledon's Vinnie Jones tries a spectacular overhead kick against Chelsea during their FA Cup semi-final at Highbury.

April 13, 1997

Wimbledon's Vinnie Jones tries a spectacular overhead kick during the FA Cup semi-final at Highbury.

Chelsea would go on to win the match 3-0 before beating Middlesbrough in the final to pick up their second FA Cup trophy.

Jones, a member of the infamous "Crazy Gang", spent the majority of his football career at Wimbledon before embarking on a career in acting, where his hard-man image landed him several roles in major movies.

April 13, 1997

Strasbourg's players celebrate with the French League Cup trophy after beating Girondins de Bordeaux in the final at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Bordeaux failed to beat Strasbourg on both occasions in the league that season and that proved to be the case in the final as well.

The match ended in a goalless draw before Strasbourg won 6-5 in a penalty shootout, giving them their first major title in 18 years since they lifted the top division league title in 1979.

Kelly Slater from Cocoa Beach, Florida surfs in round two of the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach, Australia. Picture: Reuters

April 13, 2001

Kelly Slater from Cocoa Beach, Florida surfs in round two of the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach, Australia.

The Rip Curl Pro was Australia's richest professional surfing event at the time, with $250 000 in prize money.

Slater is regarded as one of the greatest professional surfers of all time, but the 2001 event was when Australia's Mick Fanning announced himself to the world, winning the event aged only 18.

April 13, 2003

Britain's Paula Radcliffe heads the women's field on her way to victory at the 26th London Marathon.

Having started running marathons only a year earlier, Radcliffe won the women's race and broke her own world record in a time of 2:15:25.

She was a favourite for the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, but a leg injury days before the event and the after effects of anti-inflammatory drugs caused her to struggle, forcing her to withdraw at the 23-mile mark.

April 13, 2010

Japan's Hideki Matsui of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim is mobbed by his former New York Yankee teammates on the field at Yankee Stadium after receiving his 2009 World Series championship ring.

Matsui had helped the Yankees beat defending champions Philadelphia Phillies in the 2009 World Series, with three home runs and 8 RBI earning him the World Series Most Valuable Player award, making him the first Japanese-born player to do so.

A month later, he agreed to sign for the Angels on a one-year deal, and it was only fitting that the Yankees played them in their season opener so Matsui would be there with his former teammates to receive their championship rings.

April 13, 2011

Saxo Bank rider Alberto Contador cycles during the first stage of the Vuelta de Castilla y Leon cycling race between Medina de Rioseco and Palencia.

Contador was a three-time winner of the race, but the defending champion came into the event with question marks over his future in the sport after testing positive for clenbuterol when he won the 2010 Tour de France.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport eventually stripped him of his 2010 title and handed him a two-year ban.

German biathlete Magdalena Neuner poses with her collection of medals and trophies which she won during her professional career. Picture: Reuters

April 13, 2012

German biathlete Magdalena Neuner poses with her collection of medals and trophies which she won during her professional career, prior to a news conference in the southern Bavarian town of Wallgau.

Neuner is the most successful woman of all time at the Biathlon World Championships - a winter sport which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting - having won the title six years in a row between 2007-2012.

She also won two golds and a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and was crowned German Sportswoman of the Year three times between 2007 and 2012, retiring from the sport in March 2012.

April 13, 2018

Oluwatobiloba Amusan of Nigeria celebrates after winning the 100 metre hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia.

The 20-year-old clocked a season best 12.68 seconds to win by 0.1 seconds and became the first Nigerian to win a sprint gold at the Games.

Amusan would go on to become the African champion as well in 2019 but finished fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019.

