JOHANNESBURG – Just over a year ago, Clarence Munyai’s exploits in Pretoria sent shockwaves throughout athletics.
The South African sprint sensation wiped out Wayde van Niekerk’s national 200m record with a blistering time of 19.69 seconds, which launched Munyai into 10th place on the world all-time list and took 0.15sec off the previous mark.
Munyai looked like he'd finally deliver on the huge promise he had shown at youth and junior level, but while his performance on his regular training track in Pretoria proved he had the speed, he continually failed to convert it into silverware.
He went into the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as hot favourite in the half-lap event but finished the final in fourth place after sustaining an injury in his semi-final the day before.
It was a familiar scenario for Munyai, who was disqualified for a lane infringement in the 200m heats on debut at the 2017 IAAF World Championships.