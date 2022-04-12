Africa’s fastest man Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala aiming for a sub-10 finish in Germiston

Johannesburg - Africa’s fastest man (9.77 seconds) Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, is aiming for a sub-10 finish during the 4th leg of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series, also a Continental Tour Challenger event, at the Germiston Athletics Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. Omanyala stopped the clock at 10.11 seconds to win the 100m during the 3rd leg of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series at the NWU McArthur Athletics Stadium in Potchefstroom last Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ferdinand and Akani Simbine, the South African 100m record holder (9.84 personal best), will headline the night’s programme. But the 26-year-old East African sprint ace, who set the African record in Nairobi in 2021, is more worried about running a faster time than beating Simbine in the sprint battle. He is, however, looking forward to his duel with the African champion for that motivation. “I hope it will not rain in Germiston so that we can give the fans value for their money,” said Omanyala, who was training under a steady downpour on Monday at the Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in Johannesburg as part of his build-up to the Wednesday super clash.

ALSO READ: ‘Cold’ Akani Simbine warming up to take on African 100m king Ferdinand Omanyala “I’m not focusing too much on Akani, but I want to race against the clock and run a faster time. We must push each other to run a fast time. I am going head-to-head against the former African record holder. I am excited and want to put on a great show for the supporters. My goal is to run 9.96 or 9.95 depending on the weather on the day,” said Omanyala. Omanyala is using the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series as part of his preparations for the CAA African Senior Track and Field Championships (Mauritius) and the Commonwealth Games (Birmingham, England) where he wants to wrestle Simbine’s respective 100m titles. He also wants to secure a podium finish at the World Championships in Oregon, USA in August.

Story continues below Advertisment

ALSO READ: Caster Semenya cruises, Carina Horn wins on her comeback in Potchefstroom He then went on to shower Athletics South Africa for organising what he termed a quality competition that allows the athletes to run against some of the best names on the continent. “The Grand Prix was well organized and I wished the Potch leg took place during the day because it then became cold at night," said Omanyala.

Story continues below Advertisment