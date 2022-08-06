Akani Simbine battles out of the blocks again as Trayvon Bromell victorious in 100m Diamond League

Cape Town — Akani Simbine’s issues with his start again affected him negatively in Saturday’s Diamond League event in Silesia, Poland. The South African champion stated after the Commonwealth Games 100m final that he was “struggling with my start at the moment”, which played a part in him finishing second in the defence of his title in 10.13 seconds, as he ended behind Kenya’s champion Ferdinand Omanyala (10.02) at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Story continues below Advertisement

And on Saturday, the 28-year-old speedster again battled to get out of the blocks, with Jamaican Ackeem Blake and American trio Trayvon Bromell, Marvin Bracy and Christian Coleman getting the jump on him. It was too much of a gap for Simbine to make up, and despite trying hard to get back into the race, he faded to eighth place in 10.21. World championship bronze medallist Bromell took the honours in 9.95, beating Bracy (10.00) — who claimed the silver medal in Oregon a few weeks ago — and Blake (also 10.00), with Coleman fourth in 10.13.

Simbine will hope for a better outcome on Monday when he competes in the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary — which was the scene of his South African record 9.84 seconds last year — where he will face the likes of Bromell, Bracy, Coleman and Blake once more. Men’s 100m Diamond League results 1 Trayvon Bromell 9.95

Story continues below Advertisement

2 Marvin Bracy 10.00 3 Ackeem Blake 10.00 4 Christian Coleman 10.13

Story continues below Advertisement

5 Yohan Blake 10.13 6 Elijah Hall 10.14 7 Abdul Hakim Sani Brown 10.15

Story continues below Advertisement

8 Akani Simbine 10.21 9 Kyree King 10.29 @ashfakmohamed