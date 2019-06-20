On a wet track in Ostrava, Akani Simbine kept up with the leaders, but came home in a time of 10.08 seconds. Photo: EPA

Akani Simbine ran a fine race, but was just edged out into fourth spot at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on Thursday night. Commonwealth Games 100m champion Simbine lined up in the short sprint again at the IAAF World Challenge event, and came up against a strong field that included American Michael Rodgers, Canadian Andre de Grasse and fellow South African Simon Magakwe.

On a wet track in Ostrava, Simbine kept up with the leaders, but came home in a time of 10.08 seconds, just 0.04 of a second behind winner Rodgers, who clocked 10.04.

Olympic 100m bronze medallist De Grasse finished second in 10.05, with China’s Zhenye Xie third with 10.06.

Magakwe ended sixth in 10.16.

There were three South Africans in the 100m B race, with Thando Dlodlo ending second in 10.24, Thando Roto fourth (10.29) and Henricho Bruintjies (10.34) fifth.

De Grasse, who claimed a silver medal in the 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, came storming back in the half-lap race, though. Having trailed another American in Chris Coleman for most of the race, he snatched the victory on the line on 19.91.

Coleman was second in 19.97, while South African youngster Clarence Munyai finished third with 20.31.





