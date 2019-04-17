It is a lengthy season, with the world champs only taking place in October, so Akani Simbine has enough time to get into the groove in both distances. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

He has shown his potential in the 200m before, and Akani Simbine will hope to push for a medal at the world championships in Doha in October. And he began his campaign in the half-lap event with a comfortable win at the Athletix Grand Prix meeting in Potchefstroom on Wednesday night.

Simbine produced a time of 20.39 seconds at the Kenneth McArthur Stadium, well ahead of Theodor Young (20.86) in second place.

The 25-year-old Commonwealth Games 100m champion has a personal best of 19.95 in the 200m, so he still has a long way to reach that level.

But it is a lengthy season, with the world champs only taking place in October, so Simbine has enough time to get into the groove in both distances.

He will participate in the 200m again at the SA championships in Germiston next weekend.

There were a few other big names on show in Potchefstroom, with discus thrower Victor Hogan reaching an impressive early-season 62.06m, with Werner Visser second with a solid 59.40m.

There was a surprise in the women’s javelin throw, with Olympic silver medallist Sunette Viljoen finishing second with 56.95m, after Irena Sediva of the Czech Republic winning in 57.20m.

In the triple jump, Khotso Mokoena was dominant, claiming victory in 16.40m, ahead of Namibian Roger Haitengi (15.44m).

20.39! @AkaniSimbine storms over the line in the men's 200m sprint to win his first individual race of the season #ASAGP pic.twitter.com/UVjcPAny3q — Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) April 17, 2019





