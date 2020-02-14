CAPE TOWN – Distance runners from around the country will be travelling to Cape Town this weekend for the annual running of the Peninsula Marathon, although local athletes are determined that the trophy will remain in the Cape after Sunday’s contest.
The race along the Main Road between Green Point and Simon’s Town is one of the oldest road races in the country, with the contest as much to do with the elements as with opponents. More often than not, the summer south-easter adds significantly to the degree of difficulty of the marathon, with runners especially likely to feel the teeth of the wind in the final quarter along the sea-front from Muizenberg.
Such are the effects of the wind that pressure from leading athletes in the 1980’s forced the organisers’ hand and in 1984 the race was literally turned on its head - starting in Simon’s Town and ending in the City. Ironically that was one of the few occasions that the wind blew from the north-west, preventing Cape Town’s Ron Boreham from breaking the 2 hour 12 minute barrier, the Varsity Old Boys’ athlete winning in 2 hr 17 min.
MEDIA PARTNER! Cape Peninsula Marathon and Half Marathon 2020 welcomes @KFMza as a race partner. For all vital race day info, traffic reports, race briefing and emergency info, tune into Kfm 94.5 from 4am this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/CjXVwLq2hn— Top Events (@TopEventsSA) February 12, 2020