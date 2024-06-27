Ann Ashworth fired as Comrades Marathon race director

Comrades Marathon race director Ann Ashworth has been fired from her position after just seven months in charge, it was confirmed on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, Ashworth revealed the news.
Ashworth, the 2018 Comrades Marathon women’s winner, was widely hailed for her work in the position which led up to the 2024 edition of the race.
As a top runner herself, Ashworth was credited for resolving a number of time cut-off issues during the race which saw her replace Rowyn James as race director in November 2023.
2023 Comrades finish debacle
In the 2023 race, hordes of runners missed the final cut-off of the gruelling ultra marathon. It meant when the gun was fired to end the race, there were no runners in sight or that had recently crossed the finishing line which denied many from a legitimate Comrades Marathon finish.
This year’s race, however, saw heaps of runners again pile over the finish line as seen in previous years with the majority of the field finishing in the last hour of the race.
“My time at the CMA has come to an end,” said Ashworth.
“The Board feels that I lack the necessary leadership and race management abilities to continue to serve as the Race & Operations Manager.
:Given recent events this decision has not come as a surprise. For weeks there have been rumblings amongst the neysayers [sic] that “the Board would be dealing with me.
“The Board will tell you that I did not accept their offer to extend my contract before their subsequent decision to revoke the offer. They will also say that I have previously indicated that I did not wish to remain in my position beyond 30 June. What is true is that: I had offered to resign on at least 3 occasions but this offer was never accepted; I was hesitant to stay on at the CMA given what was happening in the office and behind closed doors; and I was convinced to sign my offer of extension after discussing matters with my staff and Tier 1 sponsors who wished me to remain in my position.
“Regardless, and in spite of all my sacrifices and the dedication I have shown to the race for yet another year; I have once again been humbled. I have taken myself to the brink, worked myself to the bone; and I have no medal to show for it. That’s life. Thankfully, no experience is ever wasted and I look forward to what life has to offer in the next chapter.”