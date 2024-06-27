Ann Ashworth fired as Comrades Marathon race director

Comrades Marathon race director Ann Ashworth has been fired from her position after just seven months in charge, it was confirmed on Wednesday. In a Facebook post, Ashworth revealed the news.

Ashworth, the 2018 Comrades Marathon women’s winner, was widely hailed for her work in the position which led up to the 2024 edition of the race. As a top runner herself, Ashworth was credited for resolving a number of time cut-off issues during the race which saw her replace Rowyn James as race director in November 2023.

I truly respect people who run the comrades marathon 👏![CDATA[]]>👏![CDATA[]]>👏 pic.twitter.com/4rQQqjPsb5 — Dr Chauke 📝 (@_BlackZA) June 12, 2024 2023 Comrades finish debacle In the 2023 race, hordes of runners missed the final cut-off of the gruelling ultra marathon. It meant when the gun was fired to end the race, there were no runners in sight or that had recently crossed the finishing line which denied many from a legitimate Comrades Marathon finish.

This year’s race, however, saw heaps of runners again pile over the finish line as seen in previous years with the majority of the field finishing in the last hour of the race. “My time at the CMA has come to an end,” said Ashworth. “The Board feels that I lack the necessary leadership and race management abilities to continue to serve as the Race & Operations Manager.