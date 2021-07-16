Another Wayde van Niekerk on the way?

CAPE TOWN – Could there be another Wayde van Niekerk that will dominate the athletics track in years to come? Well, it is a real possibility after the 400m Olympic champion and world record-holder announced on Friday that he and wife Chesney were expecting a baby boy.

The couple made a social media post earlier in the week announcing that Chesney was four-months pregnant, and on Thursday night – when both celebrated their 28th birthdays – they stated that a boy was on the way. “IT’S A BOY!!! Crazy excited to share with you this amazing news on @ches_van_niekerk and my birthday. Thank you so much for all the support and wishes. We truly appreciate you all, and looking forward to share this journey with you,” Van Niekerk said on Instagram, along with a cartoon by Cape design studio Yay Abe. ITS A BOY!!! 💙💙💙💙



Crazy excited to share with you this amazing news on @Neshney and my birthday



Thank you so much for all the support and wishes we truly appreciate you all, and looking forward to share this journey with you. pic.twitter.com/oGFQrXHbgJ — Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) July 15, 2021 Chesney also expressed her delight with the good news. “What a special birthday this was for us! We can finally share that we’re having a BOY. Thank you for all the loving messages and support. We can’t wait to meet him.”

Earlier in the week, Chesney said that “We are looking forward to this process and to have a healthy and blessed pregnancy. Soon the Vans will be joined by a little Super Van”. Asked by Instagram fans for a possible name, Wayde replied, “Nickname is definitely Bobby Firmino… for now” in reference to his favourite club Liverpool’s Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino. When another fan wondered what would happen if the baby boy supported Liverpool’s great rivals Manchester United in future, Wayde quipped: “That’s his worries.”