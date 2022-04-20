Another women’s athlete, Damaris Muthee Mutua, killed in Kenya

Centurion — The body of Bahrain women’s long distance runner Damaris Muthee Mutua was found by local authorities in Iten, Kenya, on Tuesday. According to a BBC report, the body of the 28-year-old Mutua was found with stab wounds. Though she competed for Bahrain, Mutua was Kenyan-born.

Police are said to be looking for Mutua’s boyfriend. Late last year, Kenyan distance running star Agnes Tirop was murdered in Iten. Her husband Ibrahim Rotich was later charged with the murder. Tirop died aged 25, and was already a World Championship bronze medalist. ALSO READ: Olympic greats pay homage to slain Kenyan running star Agnes Tirop

Mutua’s body was recovered in "a state of decomposition" in Iten, local police chief Tom Makori told the AFP news agency. Makori would go on to say that the boyfriend had already admitted to killing Mutua. "The suspect called a friend whom they were training together and informed him that he has killed a girlfriend and the body was in the house," Makori told the Reuters news agency.

