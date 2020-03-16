ASA postpone all athletics events in South Africa because of coronavirus

Athletics South Africa has aligned itself with the National State of Disaster as pronounced by State President Cyril Ramaphosa and have taken a decision to postpone with immediate effect all athletics events in the country at all levels for 30 days because of the outbreak of the Corona Virus, also known as COVID-19.

On Sunday, State President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster in the country detailing strict measures to combat the virus which was described as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The details of the decision are as follows:

(1) Postponement of all schools athletics including the ASA National Primary Schools T&F Championships which was scheduled for Pietermaritzburg this week. The event will remain at the same venue on a new date.

(2) Postponement of all club and provincial activities, including Fun Runs, Park Runs, Road-Running, Cross Country, Trail Running and Track & Field events.

(3) Postponement of all ASA championships including the ASA Twizza National U16 - U20 Track and Field Championships; the 2020 ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series; and the 3Sixty Life & Sizwe Medical ASA Senior T&F + Combined Events.

Under the ongoing guidance of the government on the virus, ASA will then review and give more information after the 15 April on the way forward, depending on the status of the virus in the country at the time. ASA will then make a decision on all postponed events.

ASA will give updates on an ongoing basis. The federation has the best interest and well-being of the athletes, officials, spectators, supporters and our communities who are all our top priority.