JOHANNESBURG – Athletics South Africa (ASA) has paid a glowing tribute to its president Aleck Skhosana, who is lobbying to become the next head of South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).
Skhosana is one of three men who have been nominated for the first vice-president’s position left vacant after Hajera Kajee had to step down after reaching retirement age.
The Sascoc council will be voting for the vice-president and a regular board member at the Olympic body’s annual meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Sascoc vice-president Barry Hendricks and Free State Rugby president Jerry Segwaba will go up against Skhosana.
The winner of the race will take over as president when Sascoc president Gideon Sam has to retire at the end of the year.