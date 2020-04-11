Athletes show concern over doping controls standstill

BERLIN – Most athletes in a survey believe competitions this year could be unfair due to the lower number of doping tests due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a poll by the independent track and field organisation, The Athletics Association, 78 percent of the athletes who took part said they were concerned about the validity of results this season.

A total of 685 athletes from 82 countries took part in the survey.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, doping controls have come to a standstill almost worldwide.

Eighty-two percent of athletes surveyed said they continued to train, and 86 percent said they would be willing to take part in competitions again later this year.