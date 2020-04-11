Athletes show concern over doping controls standstill
BERLIN – Most athletes in a survey believe competitions this year could be unfair due to the lower number of doping tests due to the coronavirus crisis.
In a poll by the independent track and field organisation, The Athletics Association, 78 percent of the athletes who took part said they were concerned about the validity of results this season.
A total of 685 athletes from 82 countries took part in the survey.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, doping controls have come to a standstill almost worldwide.
Eighty-two percent of athletes surveyed said they continued to train, and 86 percent said they would be willing to take part in competitions again later this year.
Athletes also showed concern about qualifications for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, now moved to 2021.
Qualification has been suspended until November 30, but 60 percent of those polled feared it could lead to injustice if some athletes can start again from December 1 while others still suffer from restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.DPA