PARIS – Timeline of South Africa's double Olympic 800m Caster Semenya, who is disputing new IAAF rules on female testosterone levels and won the 2,000m at the Montreuil meeting in Paris on Tuesday:
July 2009
Semenya, then 18, wins gold in the 800m at African Junior Championships, the fastest time of the year
August 2009
Shortly before the world championships in Berlin, Semenya unknowingly takes a gender test. She goes on to win gold, bettering her world-lead time. News of her test is then leaked
November 2009
Reports that Semenya's test in Berlin showed she had both male and female characteristics
July 2010
After eight months out, the IAAF clear Semenya to compete
August 2012
Semenya wins 800m silver at London Olympics, later upgraded to gold after Russian winner Mariya Savinova is banned for life for doping. Semenya is also awarded 2011 world gold
July 2014
The IAAF ban Indian sprinter Dutee Chand after a test reveals high levels of testosterone
March 2015
Chand challenges IAAF's so-called gender tests
July 2015
Chand is cleared to compete and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) suspends, for two years, an earlier version of IAAF rules requiring female athletes to take testosterone-suppressing medication
August 2016
Semenya wins 800m gold in Rio Olympics
April 2018
The IAAF introduces new rules for female athletes with naturally high testosterone competing in events from the 400m to mile
June 2018
Semenya says she will go to CAS to challenge IAAF rules, which she calls unfair
May 2019
Semenya loses challenge at CAS, but appeals to Swiss federal Supreme Court
June 2019
Swiss court temporarily suspends IAAF rules, freeing Semenya to compete. The IAAF vows to fight the ruling.
Semenya competes in the rarely-run 2,000m in Montreuil, Paris, winning in 5min 38.19sec ahead of Ethiopian pair Hawi Feysa and Adanech Anbesa
