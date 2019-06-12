South African athlete Caster Semenya and Burundian Francine Niyonsaba at the start of a 2,000 metres at a small meeting in France. Photo: Philippe Wojazer

PARIS – Timeline of South Africa's double Olympic 800m Caster Semenya, who is disputing new IAAF rules on female testosterone levels and won the 2,000m at the Montreuil meeting in Paris on Tuesday: July 2009

Semenya, then 18, wins gold in the 800m at African Junior Championships, the fastest time of the year

August 2009

Shortly before the world championships in Berlin, Semenya unknowingly takes a gender test. She goes on to win gold, bettering her world-lead time. News of her test is then leaked

November 2009

Reports that Semenya's test in Berlin showed she had both male and female characteristics

July 2010

After eight months out, the IAAF clear Semenya to compete

Caster Semenya lined up in the rarely run 2 000 metres in Montreuil, Paris on Tuesday. Photo: EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

August 2012

Semenya wins 800m silver at London Olympics, later upgraded to gold after Russian winner Mariya Savinova is banned for life for doping. Semenya is also awarded 2011 world gold

July 2014

The IAAF ban Indian sprinter Dutee Chand after a test reveals high levels of testosterone

March 2015

Chand challenges IAAF's so-called gender tests

July 2015

Chand is cleared to compete and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) suspends, for two years, an earlier version of IAAF rules requiring female athletes to take testosterone-suppressing medication

August 2016

Semenya wins 800m gold in Rio Olympics

April 2018

The IAAF introduces new rules for female athletes with naturally high testosterone competing in events from the 400m to mile

June 2018

Semenya says she will go to CAS to challenge IAAF rules, which she calls unfair

Be thankful for life. pic.twitter.com/dJSEDs41Zk — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 8, 2019

May 2019

Semenya loses challenge at CAS, but appeals to Swiss federal Supreme Court

June 2019

Swiss court temporarily suspends IAAF rules, freeing Semenya to compete. The IAAF vows to fight the ruling.

Semenya competes in the rarely-run 2,000m in Montreuil, Paris, winning in 5min 38.19sec ahead of Ethiopian pair Hawi Feysa and Adanech Anbesa

Agence France-Presse (AFP)