The five-member SA women's team will be spearheaded by Glenrose Xaba.. Photo: David Tarpey

JOHANNESBURG - A 10-member team has been announced by Athletics South Africa for the World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships, scheduled for Gdynia, Poland on March 20.

National record holder Stephen Mokoka, who clocked 59:51 in Buenos Aires last year, will lead four other SA men at the biennial road running showpiece.

Mokoka, aiming to finish among the top-10 for the fourth time at the World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships, will be joined by consistent performer Precious Mashele, marathon star Desmond Mokgobu, as well as experienced campaigner Joel Mmone and Mbuleli Mathanga.

The five-member SA women's team will be spearheaded by Glenrose Xaba, who will make her World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships debut after dipping under 70 minutes over the 21.1km distance last year.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

She will line up alongside ultra-distance star Gerda Steyn, who will be eager to display her incredible versatility, as well as Jenet Mbhele and twin sisters Lebo Phalula and Lebogang Phalula-Luthuli.

Collen Mulaudzi will provide cover for the men's team as a non-travelling reserve, while Makhosi Mhlongo has been confirmed as a non-travelling reserve in the women's squad. 

African News Agency (ANA)