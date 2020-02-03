The five-member SA women's team will be spearheaded by Glenrose Xaba.. Photo: David Tarpey

JOHANNESBURG - A 10-member team has been announced by Athletics South Africa for the World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships, scheduled for Gdynia, Poland on March 20. National record holder Stephen Mokoka, who clocked 59:51 in Buenos Aires last year, will lead four other SA men at the biennial road running showpiece.

Mokoka, aiming to finish among the top-10 for the fourth time at the World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships, will be joined by consistent performer Precious Mashele, marathon star Desmond Mokgobu, as well as experienced campaigner Joel Mmone and Mbuleli Mathanga.

The five-member SA women's team will be spearheaded by Glenrose Xaba, who will make her World Athletics Half-Marathon Championships debut after dipping under 70 minutes over the 21.1km distance last year.