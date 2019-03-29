ASA isn't happy with with Seb Coe at the moment. Photo: AP

JOHANNESBURG – Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Friday issued a lengthy statement to voice its displeasure at the recent public statements attributed to the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) and its president, Seb Coe. The ASA statement in part reads: 'The concern arises from confidentiality agreements entered into by the parties to the arbitration, namely the IAAF, Caster Semenya, and ASA.

'Notwithstanding such an agreement, the IAAF have on several occasions (in breach of the agreement) issued public statements on matters relating to, and arising from, the Regulations.

'ASA would have preferred an open and transparent hearing of the matter given the (legitimate) global interest therein, but was persuaded that medically sensitive issues, and in particular, privacy issues relating to Ms Semenya, would arise during the proceedings, and that a closed and confidential hearing was appropriate.

'Notwithstanding the agreement, the IAAF have on several occasions issued media releases, and its President has seen fit to comment publicly on matters relating to the Regulations.

'Most recently, the IAAF publicly criticised a resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UNHCR) at its 40th session held from 25 February to 22 March 2019.

'The resolution relates to the elimination of discrimination against women and girls in sport, and after reaffirming the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and various UN declarations and conventions relevant to the issue, the resolution expresses concern at what are described as “discriminatory regulations, rules and practices.

'ASA, therefore, rejects any criticism of the UNHCR resolution, and its request for the UN High Commissioner to prepare a report in due course.

'A few days ago, the following remarks were attributed to Seb Coe that appeared in the Australian Daily: “The reason we have gender classification is that if you didn’t then no woman would ever run another title or another medal or break another record in our sport”.

'We support the rebuke issued by Ms Semenya’s lawyers. We agree that the DSD Regulations are discriminatory on a number of bases including birth, sex, gender, physical appearance, and the fact that they are restricted to specific events (namely 400m to a mile).

'Ms Semenya was born, raised and has participated in athletics as a woman, and identifies as a woman.

'The Regulations attempt to classify her and other female DSDs as “biologically male” or as having a male “sports’ sex”.

'The Regulations are nothing other than a further attempt (like other scientifically discredited attempts in the past) at so-called gender verification testing.

'ASA also takes the opportunity to state that the pending matter before the CAS has nothing to do with the transgender athletes.

'Any public comment or discourse linking the transgender debate to the pending matter before the CAS is unhelpful, serving only to reinforce by implication a false position that DSD athletes are biologically male.

'The delay in handing down the CAS award (due on 26 March 2019), is entirely due to the IAAF seeking to amend the Regulations post the CAS hearing. This necessitated a further exchange of written argument between the parties.

'ASA calls upon the IAAF and its President, Seb Coe, to refrain from further public comment pending the outcome of the CAS award due towards the end of April 2019. In doing so, ASA, however, respects the right of third parties and the media to openly debate issues arising from the IAAF’s DSD Regulations.

'It is indeed in the public interest that they do so. ASA hopes it is done responsibly and sensitively with due regard to the rights of the parties concerned, especially that of Ms Semenya.'

African News Agency (ANA)