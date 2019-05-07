Bongmusa Mthembu crosses the finish line to win the 2018 Comrades Marathon. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

The SA Broadcasting Corporation are committed to the development of athletics in the country, says acting chief operations officer Dr Craig van Rooyen after an agreement was reached to broadcast three prominent marathons this year. The one-year deal will see the Comrades Marathon, Cape Town Marathon and Soweto Marathon produced and broadcast by the SABC, with Comrades being first up on 9 June at 5.30am.

The Cape Town Marathon takes place on 15 September, and the Soweto event will be on 3 November.

The good news comes after the Two Oceans Marathon was not shown on Easter Saturday, as it usually was over the years.

“We are delighted with the agreement, as we are committed to the development of athletics in the country,” Van Rooyen said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“This agreement also bears testimony to the fact that the SABC and ASA are keen on working together in promoting not only the sport, but also showcasing our local and global superstars, who inspire a nation.”

Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana added: “As ASA, we look forward to further negotiations with the SABC for a three-year contract, which will look into Track and Field events under ASA.

“All preparations for the marathons, which we have now concluded an agreement on with the SABC, are under way.

“We would like to thank the Group Chief Executive Officer and the Acting Chief Operations Officer for ensuring that a deal is concluded between the two parties, and we look forward to the nation being able to watch their icons and champions in action.”

Subscribe to our free IOL Sport Newsletter





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook