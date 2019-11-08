CAPE TOWN – Australian ultra-trail star, Lucy Bartholomew, returns to Cape Town this summer in an attempt to regain the Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100 km title she won in 2017.
Since that time, UTCT has grown to become one of the most prestigious events on the Ultra-Trail World Tour and with many of the world’s best ultra-distance athletes heading to the Mother City within the next few weeks, Bartholomew’s task will not be an easy one.
It is incredible that Bartholomew is just 23-years old, given her ultra-racing CV, which has taken her to all corners of the world, successfully competing in 100 km and 100 mile races on all continents.
At just 15 years of age, Bartholomew ran her first ultramarathon alongside her father and by the time she landed in Cape Town two years ago for her first visit to Africa, she had already completed ten 100 km races, achieving podium finishes in most of them. She has weathered storms of controversy around alleged harmful effects of running too far too soon, and has largely escaped serious or prolonged injury.
More than anything, Bartholomew is enjoying what she does bests and is looking forward to her return to Cape Town. ”I am super excited to be returning,” said Bartholomew yesterday. “2017 was my first and only time to South Africa and Cape Town. I feel immediately in love with the people, the trails, the beaches, food and vibe!