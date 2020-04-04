Austrian elite athletes could return to training sites soon, says minister

VIENNA – Austrian elite athletes can hope for a return to their training facilities within the next weeks, according to the nation's sports minister, Werner Kogler, on Saturday.

The Austrian Press Agency (APA) quoted Kogler as telling a news conference that athletes would return in a step by step process, with those from outdoor sports with little contact such as tennis players to return earlier than those engaged in indoor sports with a lot of contact.

"I hope this is soon, within the next weeks," Werner Kogler said on Saturday.

Kogler added the measures only applied to active training activities amid the coronavirus outbreak, and not to sports with spectators.

Citing the importance of sport for society and the economy, Kogler suggested that sports clubs and federations could benefit from a general government relief fund of €38 billion ($41.1 billion), with details still to be worked out.