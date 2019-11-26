A World Anti-Doping Agency panel has called for Russian athletes to be banned from competing under their own flag for four years.
It follows an investigation into the data handed over by the Moscow laboratory in January as part of the reintegration process of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency following the state-sponsored doping scandal that was exposed four years ago.
The compliance review committee claims that data on hundreds of positive tests were removed, and they are now recommending Russian athletes be forced to compete as vetted neutrals at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and other events.
WADA’s executive committee will rule on the recommendations on December 9.