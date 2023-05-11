Bengaluru - Nijel Amos said he is selling Botswana's first Olympic medal, his 800m silver from the 2012 London Games, to help support his family after he received a three-year doping ban last week. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it banned Amos for three years on May 3 after an out-of-competition test detected a banned metabolite in his urine sample. The ban was reduced from four years after Amos signed an admission, it added.

The drug found in the 29-year-old's system, GW1516, modifies how the body metabolises fat, and the World Anti-Doping Agency has said it poses a health risk to athletes. "At this time, my only investment or pension is the famous 2012 Olympic silver medal," Amos told reporters in Botswana on Tuesday. "I am in touch with different stakeholders, including financial advisors, on how that can sustain me and my family.