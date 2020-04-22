Berlin Marathon will not go ahead in September due to pandemic

BERLIN – The Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned in September after Germany banned public gatherings of over 5,000 people until October 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have said.

They did not specify if the event, at which the last seven men's world records have been set, would be postponed or cancelled altogether.

"We have learned from the press conference of the Berlin Senate on April 21, that according to the Containment Ordinance, all events with more than 5,000 persons will be prohibited until Oct. 24," organisers said in a statement https://www.scc-events.com/en/corporate/events/event-update.html.

"This applies to many of our events, but especially to the Berlin Marathon, which cannot take place on September 26 and 27 as planned.