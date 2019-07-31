Caster Semenya has suffered another setback in her fight against the IAAF. Photo:

MONACO – The IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations), the world governing body of track and field, has welcomed the ruling of a judge from the Swiss Federal Supreme Court to implement testosterone regulations. South Africa's Caster Semenya has been locked in a court battle with the IAAF after she was her to take the drugs to counter her naturally high testosterone levels.

The IAAF regulations had been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) while her appeal is pending.

On Wednesday, the IAAF issued a statement which reads:

'The IAAF welcomes the Swiss Federal Tribunal's decision today to revoke its Super-Provisional Order of 31 May 2019 after hearing the IAAF's arguments.

'This decision creates much-needed parity and clarity for all athletes as they prepare for the World Championships in Doha this September.

'In the remainder of the proceedings before the SFT, the IAAF will maintain its position that there are some contexts, sport being one of them, where biology has to trump gender identity, which is why the IAAF believes (and the CAS agreed) that the DSD Regulations are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair and meaningful competition in elite female athletics.'

African News Agency (ANA)