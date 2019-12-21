Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt poses for a photograph as he shows off an electric scooter at a launch event in Tokyo. Photo: Kevin Buckland/Reuters

TOKYO – Sprinting great Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyo’s newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate the opening of the venue set to be the centrepiece of next year’s Olympics. Bolt, the eight-times Olympic gold medallist, jogged around the track as part of a relay race in front of an audience of approximately 60,000 people, who were the first members of the public to watch an event in the National Stadium.

Work on the stadium, built at a cost of 156.9 billion yen ($1.44 billion), was finished in November, nine months before it hosts the Olympics' opening ceremony on July 24.

“It was a great experience being in here and running in front of so many people,” said the 100 and 200 metres world record holder. “I was happy and excited because I won’t be getting to compete at the Olympics so the fact that I got to run on the track was an experience in itself.

“I am actually in pain right now from the little run I just did.”