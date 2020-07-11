Bolt will come out of retirement only if coach tells him to

JAMAICA - Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt recently revealed what could make him come out of retirement and catch the imagination of track and field fans worldwide once again.

Following a decade of dominance, Bolt hung up his illustrious boots after finishing third in the 100m event at the World Championships in 2017 in London.

"If my coach came back and told me, ‘Let's do this,' I will because I believe so much in my coach. So, I know if he says, ‘We're gonna do this,' I know it's possible," Bolt said on Variety After-Show presented by National Geographic.

Following his retirement from sprinting, Bolt had tried his hands at professional football as he trained with Australian A-League side Central Coastal Mariners in October 2018. However, couple of months later, he decided against pursuing a career in football.

Bolt recently became a father after partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to a babygirl in May. He stated it is more difficult than winning sprinting laurels across the world.