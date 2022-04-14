Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Britain hand back Olympic 4x100m relay silver medals

FILE - Silver medallists Britain's Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's 4x100m relay event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. Photo: Javier Soriano/AFP

FILE - Silver medallists Britain's Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's 4x100m relay event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. Photo: Javier Soriano/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Paris — The British men's 4x100m relay team have handed back their silver medals from the Tokyo Olympics after Chijindu Ujah tested positive for a banned substance, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said Thursday.

Ujah's test was found to have the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, commonly used to build muscle, in a sample he gave at the Olympics.

Story continues below Advertisment

The British team finished second behind gold medallists Italy by one-hundredth of a second.

BOA CEO Andy Anson said: "It is with real sadness that we have had to ask for the medals, certificates and pins back, especially for the three athletes who have been affected through no fault of their own.

"However, this is the CAS ruling and we must abide by it, just as we have been clear that must happen to other nations whose athletes have broken doping rules."

More on this

The silver medals will be redistributed to the third-placed team, Canada, with China moving into bronze medal position.

The other members of the team were Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Zharnel Hughes and Richard Kilty.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Athletics

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello