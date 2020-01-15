JOHANNESBURG – Plenty of action is on the cards for the 2020 athletics season, with the latest Athletics SA fixtures list reflecting a full calendar of events across a variety of disciplines both at home and abroad.
On the domestic circuit, multiple opportunities will be provided for athletes to qualify for major international championships. The 2020 season opens on Saturday, with the ASA Cross Country trials, to be held in Potchefstroom.
The ASA National Primary Schools Track and Field Championships will take place in Pietermaritzburg on March 20 and 21, with the Twizza ASA Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20 T&F Championships hosted by Boland Athletics at Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl from March 26 to 28.
The 3Sixty Life & Sizwe Medical Fund ASA Senior T&F and Combined Events Championships will be hosted by Athletics Gauteng North at Pilditch Stadium in Tshwane from April 23 to 25.
In addition, the local track and field season will include three ASA Athletix Grand Prix meetings, to be held in Cape Town on April 9, in Tshwane on April 14 and Potchefstroom on April 18.